COUNTY NEWS VIDEO: Fox thinks it’s a dog

Sometimes things are not quite what they seem.

A Sussex mother-of-two found a fox playing with a ball in her garden, looking like it was pretending to be a dog.

Charlotte Sweet, who lives with her husband Matthew in Clover Lane in Ferring, found the fox galavanting around her garden playing with a red ball.

“This little guy wonders around our road in Ferring and then visits different houses in the evening,” she said.

“He even went inside our neighbour’s house not long ago.

“He obviously found one of our children’s ball pool balls and was having lots of fun!” she added.

Charlotte and Matthew have two children: three-year-old Reuben and two-year-old Amelie.

Video credit: Charlotte Sweet.

