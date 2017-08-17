Good Food Guide reveals the UK’s 50 best restaurants

The Good Food Guide 2018 has been released, but not a single Sussex establishment features in it.

The guide’s annual Top 50 restaurant ranking is highly regarded by chefs and restaurant-goers alike, with particular attention paid to those chefs and restaurants who make it into the Top 10.

So it is disappointing that the restaurants closest to Sussex are all located in London.

The restaurant crowned the UK’s best is Nathan Outlaw, situated at the top of Port Isaac in Cornwall.

Named after its chef owner and founder, the restaurant scored a perfect 10 for the second year running and has taken the number one spot from L’Enclume in Cumbria after their four years at the top.

Waitrose Good Food Guide Editor, Elizabeth Carter said, “Nathan Outlaw’s food is characterised by the absolute freshness of ingredients and a clear sense of purpose.

“He has done an enormous amount to educate and encourage the public appetite for fish, driven by his supply of impeccably fine ingredients, and a special talent for creating unique and thrilling fish dishes.

“Moreover, nobody seems to leave Nathan Outlaw’s staff – they just go and work in another one of his restaurants. They obviously think he’s a pretty good boss as well as a fine chef.”

It’s not just grand dining rooms where the fine dining takes place though, this year’s list includes some quirky dining venues including a former strip club, a café on a posh holiday park and four new entries under railway arches.

