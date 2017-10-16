Slimming world suing Aldi over their ‘copycat’ diet meals

Slimming World has threatened Aldi with legal action after it accused the supermarket of copying the dieting groups branded ready meals.

The Aldi ‘SlimFree’ microwave dinners are cheaper and contain fewer calories than Slimming World’s, which are sold in Iceland.

Slimming World claims the products look very similar to its range and the company has said it plans to launch legal action.

Slimming World followers count ‘syns’ for higher fat or calorie foods such as sweets and crisps.

Slimmers up and down the country have apparently been rushing to their weekly group meetings and asking how many ‘syns’ are in the new Aldi offering

In a message sent to Slimming World consultants, bosses at the group said: “As you know, Aldi have recently launched a range of new frozen ready meals under the brand name SlimFree, and we’re aware that members have been asking about them, in particular whether or not they are Free on our Food Optimising eating plan.

“We believe that the meals infringe Slimming World’s trademarks and because of that we are entering into legal action against Aldi.

“As a result, we’re sorry to let you know that we won’t be adding the meals to the database at this time.

“That means we aren’t designating them as either having a Syn value or being Free.

“So our advice to members for now is to use the Syns Calculator, which will give an estimated Syn value.

“As soon as we’re able to give you more information, we will.”

The official Slimming World meals cost £3, while Aldi’s versions cost just £1.99 each.