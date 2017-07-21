Want to get into Alton Towers for free? You’ll need a strong stomach....

Ever fancied a free day out at Alton Towers? Well here’s how – but only if you’re brave enough.

The popular theme park is once again running its Big 6 Challenge – but it’s not for the faint hearted.

To earn yourself a free day out, all you need to do is go to Alton Towers and ride all of the big rollercoasters in one day.

If you want to take part, you need to download the official Alton Towers app, and once you’ve ridden each of the Big 6 - The Smiler, Th13teen, Rita, Oblivion, Nemesis and Galactica - check-in by scanning the QR code at the ride exit.

Complete the challenge and you’ll earn a free ticket to return to the park on a weekday between September 6 and 30.

See the website for more information.