Opening date announced for Horsham Ice Rink

An opening date has been announced for Horsham Ice Rink as it makes its grand return to the town this winter.

The popular attraction, hosted by Horsham Outdoor Events, will re-open next month at a new location in Horsham Park.

Doors are set to swing open at its new site next to the Pavilions Leisure Centre on October 20.

More than 30,000 people enjoyed the temporary rink at the Camping World site along Brighton Road last year.

A spokesman for Horsham Outdoor Events said: “We are very excited to be bringing our popular rink back to Horsham this year and look forward to welcoming even more customers to our real ice rink.

“With over 30.000 customers on the ice last year ice skating is clearly a popular choice for family fun at Christmas time and appeals to local residents of all ages.

“The new location at Horsham Park has however, not been without controversy. Members of the newly formed New Friends of Horsham Park formed a protest group at the planning meeting on 5th September 2017 and were very vocal in their concerns about the impact on the area.

“But supporters of the rink have focused on the economic and leisure facility benefits to the town and the enjoyment it hopes to bring to the people and families of Horsham over the festive season.”

As well as hosting scores of skaters the rink will also be offering a cafe, reception, private lessons, group booking discounts and children’s parties.

For more information including ticket booking and opening times, please visit www.horshamicerink.co.uk