Sussex PCC's video log: The alarming scale of elder abuse across Sussex

Two Sussex Elders' Commission members appeared alongside Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne on BBC Radio 4’s You & Yours recently talking about the rise in fraud against older residents.

In this vlog, Elders' Commission members Pauline Jackson and Ray Hoare describe stories of where older Sussex residents, who can be lonely and more trusting, have been targeted by fraudsters and in one case defrauded of £10,000. Elder exploitation is under-reported with telephone scams now commonplace and the elderly being ‘groomed’ by fraudsters.

Mrs Bourne sets out the scale of the problem and issues a call for tougher sanctions against criminals who deliberately target older, more vulnerable residents across Sussex.

