TONY STAPLES: Vegetarian treat is a pretty starter for everybody

It’s National Vegetarian Week from next Monday, May 15, and head chef Tony Staples, of the Arora Hotel, Crawley, has a delicious recipe just right for the occasion.

Gone are the days when the vegetarian offer on any menu was a nut roast or a quiche. These days, dishes are so enticing that even meat lovers are choosing them. This savoury panna cotta, using fresh seasonal British asparagus, has just been added to our menu and is already proving popular. We serve it with cream cheese mixed with cracked black pepper and a little lemon gel.

I prefer to think of this dish as a pretty starter rather than a specific dish for vegetarians. So, if you are planning a more robust, meaty, main course for a dinner party, this would be the perfect way to begin.

l The Grill in the Arora is Crawley’s only AA-rosette restaurant. To book, phone 01293 530000. Follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.

Share your vegetarian recipes with us on Instagram by tagging @aroragatwick.

Visit www.gatwick.arorahotels.com.

Asparagus Panna Cotta with Dill Sable Biscuit

Serves 8 (light lunch/starter)

For the panna cotta:

400g asparagus

Salt and white pepper

6 leaves of gelatine

350ml full cream milk

For the biscuit:

250g plain flour

125g softened butter

150g grated parmesan cheese

1 level teaspoon of salt

One and half beaten eggs

Half a bunch of chopped dill

Method

Trim the asparagus by snapping off the hard ends. Place into boiling water for 2 minutes. Drain and plunge into iced water to cool. Puree in a blender with salt and white pepper.

In a small saucepan, bring the milk to the boil and remove from the heat. Meanwhile, soak the gelatine leaves in cold water until soft. Drain and squeeze out the excess water. Stir into the milk until dissolved. Cool the milk slightly and add to asparagus. Blitz until blended thoroughly.

Line a tray (approx. 28cm by 20cm by 6cm deep) with at least four layers of Clingfilm. Pour in the asparagus mixture. When cool, leave to set in the fridge overnight.

To make the sable biscuit, put all ingredients into a food processor and mix until it forms a dough. Roll out thinly onto a floured surface, about 2-3mm. Use rolling pin to lift the dough onto a greased and floured baking tray and bake for 3-5 minutes at 180oC, until it has just a hint of colour.

Cool on a wire rack and break into rough pieces.

To serve, use a knife dipped in hot water to cut the panna cotta into oblongs. Place onto plates and decorate with shards of dill sable biscuit.

Chef’s tip

Savoury herb sable biscuits are very moreish and perfect with pre-dinner drinks. Store in an air tight container for up to three days and use for dipping into hummus or garlic dip.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.