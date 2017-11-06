Opportunity of a lifetime for budding sport reporter

A schoolgirl has been given the opportunity of a lifetime to meet and interview a range of famous celebrities at the Pride of Sport awards this month.

Tabitha Carsey, 12, of Hurstpierpoint, was surprised at school by partners of the TSB banking group by being told she had won a competition to attend the ceremony.

The tournament involved two rounds and the eight shortlisted children that made it through to the final round were asked to create a short video clip on local sport and the difference it makes to the community.

The prize also included a tour of a national newspaper where the winner would see the following edition being pieced together at the daily news conference.

Now the youngster is set to attend the sporting awards later this month which are hosted by the Daily Mirror in partnership with TSB.

Ian Pattison, of Hurtpierporint College, was pleased with the girls achievement.

He said: “I am delighted for Tabitha as she showed great initiative and determination in entering this competition.

“It will be a wonderful, inspiring experience for her and we are looking forward to hearing all about it afterwards.”

The sport presentations aim to identify the unsung heroes in the industry.

Bola Gibson, spokesperson from TSB, says: “This is the second year of the Young Reporter competition and the judging only gets harder.

“The quality of entries was outstanding. Tabitha’s love of sport and writing shone.

“Her application was creative and humorous, giving a glimpse into her personality.”