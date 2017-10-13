Outrage as crews fail to empty recycling

A woman has expressed her outrage after her recycling was not collected - fearing it would end up in landfill.

Linda Gurvey was left infuriated after her blue bin was not emptied by refuse collectors as they completed their rounds on September 6.

The Henfield resident complained to Horsham District Council and a lorry was sent to her home in Stonepit Lane two days later to collect the waste.

However, she became increasingly concerned when a landfill lorry turned up.

She said: “I do feel very strongly that we should recycle what we can. You spend two weeks sorting, drying and cleaning stuff. It’s extraordinarily annoying.”

She added one of the collectors told her if they didn’t take the waste then and there it would be two weeks before the bin could be emptied.

The council said her bins were not emptied before as a dumper vehicle had been blocking the entrance to her lane.

But Linda said: “It wasn’t a case they didn’t drive down here. They stopped right near my bin but didn’t empty it.’’

A council spokesman said: “Our waste collection crew arrived, as scheduled, to collect this resident’s recycling but was unable to gain access to her property as a dumper vehicle was blocking the entrance to her lane.

‘‘The crew then returned to her property to make the collection in a different vehicle.”

Linda said she was frustrated by HDC’s response after seeing several adverts from the council encouraging residents to recycle more.

A series of bin hangers were placed on bins at addresses across the district. However, it was later revealed that these hangers were not recyclable and several complaints have since been made.

In response Philip Circus, cabinet member for waste, recycling and cleansing, said: “We know, from previous experience, that when we produce bin hangers from recyclable material they will disintegrate very quickly, litter the streets, and not be fit for purpose.”

“We need to get a very important message out to residents, and that is to increase the amount that they recycle to meet national targets. So, with this in mind, we intentionally created this bin hanger with a coating that would make it more durable and able to withstand climatic conditions.”