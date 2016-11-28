Overflowing dog waste bins spark action

Overflowing dog waste bins left a walker hot under the collar when he came across them in Haywards Heath.

Local resident Arnie Wilson discovered the bins across the railway bridge between Ashenground Road and Bolnore Woods.

“It’s not going to encourage dog owners to ‘Do the decent thing’ when they see this kind of thing,” said Arnie.

But town mayor Sujan Wickremaratchi pledged immediate action when told of the mess. He said: “This is not acceptable at all.

“I have emailed Mid Sussex District Council to clear this mess immediately.”