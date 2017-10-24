Oversees treatment worth thousands can transform girl’s life

A teenager will continue to be virtually bed-bound if she does not receive vital treatment tackling her illness.

Ylena Lucy Green, 18, of Haywards Heath, has Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), which is a group of rare inherited conditions affecting connective tissue.

It means her ability to manoeuvre is limited as she is at high risk of causing more damage to herself by dislocating and breaking bones.

Her parents say treatment won’t cure the condition but will support her quality of life.

Mother Letitia Green says it is heartbreaking to see her daughter struggle with the illness.

She said: “Ylena tries to put on a brave face, but the heartbreak of seeing her in pain every day is very hard for us.

“Ylena getting surgery to treat the condition cannot come soon enough, but we are very hopeful that we’ll get the support she needs from the public.

“We’re asking everyone to donate what they can and share her story on social media.”

With support from children’s charity Just4Children the family aim to raise at least £90,000 for the life-changing treatment.

The specialist treatment required is not available from the NHS or private sector in the UK.

Neurosurgery in Spain or the USA are the only options.

Mrs Green added: “She really only leaves the house for essential hospital appointments.

“Moving is so painful she needs to be lifted into her motorised wheelchair by her dad.

“Every trip wipes her out and she can’t wait to get back home.”

The connective tissues provide support in skin, tendons, ligaments, blood vessels, internal organs and bones.

But the condition limits the support the tissues should normally give to areas of the body.

“We’re so proud of her determination,” said Ylena’s father Martin.

“Ylena’s hope to continue her studies at college is now dependent on the outcome of the operation, so all our hopes are on raising the funds to get her there.

“It is tough at home but we want to do all we can to see our daughter have a better quality of life.”

To support this youngster you can donate money by clicking here.