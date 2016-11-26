Overturned car closes Burgess Hill road

A Burgess Hill road is closed this afternoon (Saturday) after a car overturned in an earlier collision.

London Road is closed in both directions between the A273 Isaac’s Lane junction and the Maple Drive junction.

Police are directing traffic but vehicles are queuing in the area while recovery work continues.

Sussex Police confirmed they were called to reports of a collision on the road at around 10.12am.

