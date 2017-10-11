‘Overwhelmed’ Noah takes first prize at classic car show

Weald Classic Vehicle Club put on its first annual show on September 24, in Church Walk, Burgess Hill.

It was opened by town mayor councillor Jacqui Landriani, who arrived in style, in a Jaguar convertible.

Chairman Fred Bone presented Noah with a model 911 Porsche and a certificate

Eight-year-old Noah Kirbyshire won first prize in a competition at the show.

Chairman Fred Bone presented Noah with a model 911 Porsche on an angraved plinth – his favourite car – last night (October 10), along with a certificate in Mid Sussex Porsche’s showroom, who kindly allowed the presentation.

He was also taken for a spin in a Porsche 411 with his brother William and dad Jason.

Club member Graham Smith said Noah was ‘overwhelmed’ and would ‘keep the Porsche forever’.

Noah was also taken for a spin with his family

He added: “Many of the visitors commented on how Noah took interest and carefully scrutinised the vehicles on show and made the highest score so thoroughly deserved the prize.”

Porsche Centre principal Andy Crabb added his congratulations and said it was a ‘pleasure’ to invite Noah for the presentation especially with Noah’s interest in Porsche cars at an early age.

Noah was also presented with goodies including a Porsche spinner. posters, fridge magnet and a bottle of Porsche water.