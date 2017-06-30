Owner shaken after car hits home in village crash

An Upper Beeding resident was left shaken after their home was hit by a car this morning (June 30).

Emergency services were called to the collision in Henfield Road at 7.35am.

Car hits home in Upper Beeding

Police said the homeowner was left shaken but was not injured in the crash.

The driver was also left shaken but was not hurt.

The road was closed while the incident was dealt with.

