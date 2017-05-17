Pair take on charity car rally

Steve Willis Training Centres in Burgess Hill has seen one of its staff head off on the Scumrun 2017 charity car rally.

Gas trainer James Emmett and his brother-in-law Matthew Jennings have bought themselves a ‘banger’ and are heading off round Europe in aid of children’s charity Together for Short Lives.

They hope to raise hundreds of pounds for the charity which provides much needed help to children across Britain with life limiting illnesses including support to Sussex hospice Chestnut Tree House.

Managing director at the training centre, Steve Willis, was happy to make a donation.

Jayne Todd, community fundraiser at Chestnut Tree House, said: “We care for 300 children and young people with life-shortening conditions across East and West Sussex and South East Hampshire, and are so grateful to everyone who fundraises for us.

“It costs over £3.5 million each year to provide all the specialist care services – both at the hospice and out in the community, and we rely heavily on the support and generosity of the local community, as well as organisations like Together for Short Lives, who help us to provide the vital care that children with life-shortening conditions and their families need.

“We’d like to thank James and Matthew for their support, and wish them good luck from everyone at Chestnut Tree House!”

Steve Willis Training Centres has more than 16 years’ experience in training for gas, plumbing and electrical apprenticeships and short courses.

For more information call 01444 870860 or visit www.stevewillis.com

To donate to James and Matthew click here.

