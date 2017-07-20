Paralympic athlete helps raise awareness of visual impairments

Paralympic athlete Georgie Bullen paid a visit to Haywards Heath charity Sightsavers to raise awareness of the challenges of living with visual impairments.

Georgie, a Team GB goalball player, has been visually impaired since the age of five and has been part of the GB Women’s Goalball team since she was 14.

During her visit on Tuesday morning, she recounted her experience at the 2012 Paralympics and discussed how, after her sporting achievements, her limited vision prevented her from getting a stimulating and challenging job.

Georgie said: “I have loved coming to Sightsavers today to speak about the importance of raising visual impairment awareness amongst employers, and the challenges that are faced by visually impaired people in gaining employment.”

Sadly, 73 per cent of visually impaired and blind people of working age are unemployed.

The real reason for this, Georgie suggests, is that people do not understand what it is like to be visually impaired and do not want to make a mistake such as ‘holding out their hand in an interview’ and causing offence, purely because of a lack of education.

With this in mind, Georgie has launched her own business, called Team Insight, which delivers team building and visual impairment awareness training events for companies.

It exists to change the misconceptions around visual impairment and educate employers about what social inclusion in its simplest form really means.

Georgie uses goal ball as a team building exercise but also as a way of helping employers understand what it is like to live with limited vision.

For more information on Sightsavers, please visit: www.sightsavers.org.