Paramedics called after boy, 11, injured in crash near Crawley school

An 11-year-old boy is currently being treated by paramedics after he was involved in a collision with a car this morning (May 4).

The crash took place along Bewbush Road, near the junction with Horsham Road, close to Holy Trinity School, at about 8.40am.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Initial reports suggest that the boy has a knee injury and he is receiving attention from an ambulance crew.”

