Parish prepares for decision day

It will be decision day for the parish of Ansty and Staplefield on Thursday, January 19.

After five years of local consultation, a neighbourhood planning referendum for the Ansty and Staplefield Neighbourhood Development Plan 2014-2031 compiled in close partnership with the Ansty Residents Association will be held.

Residents will be asked whether they want Mid Sussex District Council to use the neighbourhood plan for Ansty, Staplefield and Brook Street to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area.

The referendum area is the Ansty and Staplefield Neighbourhood Plan Area which is smaller than the Ansty and Staplefield Parish Council area.

Each person is entitled to vote in the referendum on Thursday if they are entitled to vote in a local government election in the referendum area or their qualifying address for the election is in the referendum area.

