Park all day in Mid Sussex this Christmas for £1

Christmas shoppers can park all day in Burgess Hill, East Grinstead and Haywards Heath for just £1 on the Saturdays leading up to Christmas this December.

Mid Sussex District Council has reduced the cost of parking in specific long stay car parks to encourage people to shop locally and support local traders.

Parking on Sundays is already free and it will cost just £1 to park in the Franklynn Road car park in Haywards Heath, Queens Crescent and Station Road car parks in Burgess Hill and the Vicarage or Norton House car parks in East Grinstead.

Councillor Gary Marsh, cabinet member for Service Delivery, said: “Christmas is the most important time of the year for most local retailers and we are showing them our support.

“Popping into town is a quick and convenient way to pick up gifts for friends and family so please show your support for local traders this Christmas by shopping in your local town or village.

“I hope this encourages even more people to shop locally and attracts shoppers from other areas to visit Mid Sussex.”

Short stay car parks in East Grinstead and Haywards Heath will also be free after 1pm this Saturday (November 25), at the Christmas lights switch-on events.

To support the events people will not have to pay during the afternoon at:

The Orchards, Haywards Heath

Hazelgrove, Haywards Heath

Haywards East, Haywards Heath

Gower Road, Haywards Heath

Haywards West, Haywards Heath

Queensway, East Grinstead

Kings Street, East Grinstead

Chequer Mead, East Grinstead

Christopher Road, East Grinstead

The lights switch-on events are free and will feature fun for all the family with the opportunity to sing carols and meet Pantomime Characters in East Grinstead or visit Mickey Mouse and Father Christmas on his sleigh, pulled by real reindeer, in Haywards Heath.

For more information please call 01444 477212 or email parkinginfo@midsussex.gov.uk.