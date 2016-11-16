Park for £1 in Mid Sussex this Christmas

Mid Sussex District Council is encouraging people to shop locally and support their community by reducing parking to £1 every Saturday in December.

As parking on Sundays is already free, it will cost just £1 to park in the Franklynn Road, Queens Crescent, Station Road, the Vicarage or Norton House car parks for the whole weekend, the council has confirmed.

“Christmas is a really important time for local shops and it’s vital that we show them our support by doing our present shopping locally in our towns when we can,” said councillor Gary Marsh, cabinet member for service delivery.

He added: “We are aiming to spread Christmas cheer and good will to residents and those visiting from outside of Mid Sussex, so take advantage of our £1 offer and shop locally this Christmas.”

Short stay car parks in Burgess Hill, East Grinstead and Haywards Heath will also be free after 1pm on the day of the Christmas light switch-on.

To support these town events customers will not have to pay during the afternoon in Burgess Hill on Saturday, November 19, at The Martlets, Church Road, and Cyprus Road.

On November 26, customers will not have to pay during the afternoon in Haywards Heath at The Orchards, Hazelgrove, Haywards East, Gower Road and Haywards West,

Customers in East Grinstead will also not have to pay during the afternoon at Queensway, Kings Street, Chequer Mead and Christopher Road.

A spokesperson from Mid Sussex District Council said the free Christmas celebrations will feature some great Christmas activities such as a free ice rink, funfair rides, live entertainment, craft stalls and the opportunity to meet Father Christmas.

For more information please contact the parking team on 01444 477212 or via parkinginfo@midsussex.gov.uk or visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/xmasparking.

