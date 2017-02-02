Part of major road to close during eight weeks of gas works

Part of a major road in Haywards Heath is to close on Monday at the start of eight weeks of works to upgrade local gas supplies.

The southbound carriageway of The Broadway will be shut and traffic diverted while the £143,000 works are carried out by gas distribution company SGN.

The works - to replace the existing metal gas mains with modern plastic pipe - form part of an ongoing mains replacement programme.

A spokesman for SGN said: “Following discussions with West Sussex County Council, our project will start on Monday 6 February 2017 and last approximately eight weeks.

“We’ll start work in The Broadway and to ensure the safety of motorists and our engineers, we need to temporarily shut The Broadway southbound between Heath Road and the B2272 Muster Green North.

“Motorists wishing to travel southbound in the direction of the one-way system will be diverted via Perrymount Road, Sydney Road, Oathall Road and South Road. Motorists travelling northbound will be unaffected.

“We’ll be working seven days a week to complete our project as quickly as possible and all shops, bars and restaurants on The Broadway will be open as usual during our work.

“We will also keep parking and delivery bays open in the northbound carriageway.”

SGN engineering manager Steve Colvin said: “We’ve worked closely with the local authorities in planning this work and we will be doing everything we can to limit disruption during our essential project.

“We appreciate that roadworks can be frustrating, however, the new plastic pipe has a minimum lifespan of 80 years. This means once the work has been completed, Haywards Heath homes and businesses will enjoy the benefits of a continued safe and reliable gas supply for many years to come.”