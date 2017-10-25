Parties unite against plans for 500 new homes in village

Hassocks Lib Dems, Labour and Greens have come together against plans for 500 new homes in Hassocks and are urging residents to respond to the modified District Plan.

The three parties say they agree the district needs new homes, but the proposal has been ‘poorly thought out’ and contains ‘serious deficiencies’.

Developers are looking to build 500 homes off Ockley Lane, north of the Clayton Mills development in Hassocks. Picture: Steve Robards

Councillor Sue Hatton (Lib Dem) said: “Hassocks residents only have a couple of weeks to respond to this proposal. It is vital that they take this opportunity to make it clear why this development would be a disaster for Hassocks.”

Hassocks Labour Party chairman Will Matthews said: “All three parties agree that more homes are needed in Mid Sussex, however such a drastic development shows complete disregard for our Neighbourhood Plan which identified areas where housing would be acceptable and sustainable.”

Mike Airey, coordinator for Mid Sussex Green Party, added, “Hassocks is already a pollution hotspot, with Stonepound Crossroads being the most polluted junction in Mid Sussex.

“Adding more than 500 vehicles to the community can only have a damaging effect upon residents’ health, quality of life, and the precious ecology of the South Downs National Park that borders the village.”

Mid Sussex District Council (MSDC) is consulting on the main modifications to its District Plan.

These are changes that the planning inspector considers are necessary to make the plan legally compliant.

People can submit their comments by November 13.

In order to help meet a short-term housing shortfall, land north of the Clayton Mills development, off Ockley Lane, Hassocks has been allocated for 500 homes in recent modifications to the plan.

District councillors agreed to a six-week public consultation on the changes on September 27.

Visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/districtplan to submit your comment.