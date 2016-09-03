Passenger jets in Gatwick near miss

Two passenger jets were involved in a near miss incident at Gatwick earlier this year, an official investigation has found.

In a report recently released by the UK Airprox Board (UKAB), safety inspectors said the incident occurred on April 25 as two Airbus 319 passenger jets took off from the airport.



The UKAB say the incident took place after an air traffic controller failed to check the path was clear before ordering one of the jets to take off. The error was noticed a few moments later and the pilots were ordered to take “avoiding action”.



The UKAB report reads: “In looking at the risk of collision, although it was recognised that the controller’s actions had caused the confliction between the subject aircraft, the Board noted that he had quickly taken action to regain control of the situation.”



Poor co-ordination by air traffic staff ahead of the incident was also a contributing factor, the UKAB said.



The full report can be found at www.airproxboard.org.uk.



