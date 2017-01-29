Passengers evacuated from bus after engine blows

Passengers were evacuated from a bus after its engine ‘blew up’ while travelling along the A23.

Firefighters were called to the incident on the northbound carriageway, half a mile south from the Pease Pottage roundabout, at about 2pm.

The fire service said smoke was seen coming out of the bus as it was travelling along the road.

It pulled over at the side of the carriageway and the passengers were taken off the vehicle.

A spokesman for the fire service said firefighters investigated the smoke and discover the vehicles engine had blown.

Oil was leaking out of the broken engine which in turn got hot and caused the smoke, the spokesman added.

No injuries were reported and the passengers were collected.

Police and Highways also attended and shut one lane of the carriageway.

Heavy delays are still being reported in the area.

