Pedestrian crossing opened on dangerous stretch of road

A pedestrian crossing has been opened on a dangerous stretch of road in Bolney.

The crossing on the A272 was built after 39 accidents in a 12 month period between 2014 and 2015, according to Bolney Parish Council.

It said the road was closed during that period for a total of 42 hours.

The crossing was opened on Thursday by West Sussex County Council and Bolney Parish Council so people could cross the road safely.

It cost £100,000, including resurfacing part of the A272 Cowfold road, and constructing five new lighting columns.

Bolney Parish Council clerk Debbie Thomas said: “It has been a long time coming and is going to make a huge difference to the village.

“We have had issues with the road accidents in the past so having a pedestrian crossing will make it safer for people who live south of the village to cross the road and get to school or catch a bus.”

Bolney Parish Council said there has only been one accident in 18 months on this section of road since the work started.

County council cabinet member for highways and transport John O’Brien said: “This new scheme will make it safer for residents crossing such a busy road.

“The pedestrian crossing will slow motorists and is an improvement the community living here has been crying out for.”

