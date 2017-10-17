“People were in a state of shock” says former reporter on great storm

A former journalist has reflected on the storm that shook the nation 30 years ago this week.

Phil Dennett, of Burgess Hill, was left astonished by the scale of the damage across the Mid Sussex area.

He was reporting at a council meeting on a late shift and an unrelated weather story about the floods.

Astonished by the damage caused nearby his home he made an attempt to report on the event.

He said: “I was working until well after midnight and the thing I can remember was how strange the air pressure felt.

“It was most unusual for that time of year. I was due on duty again early that morning so I tried to get some sleep.

“During the night the sound of strong wind woke me.

“I put on some clothes and went outside to investigate and also check the house was okay.

“I crossed the road so I could look back and check the whole house, especially the roof.

“In that instant a tremendous gust blew me a few feet back across the road.”

Mr Dennett fell into a hedge but only gained minor scratches.

He managed to get some sleep through the more violent part of the storm, but woke up to unprecedented scenes the following morning.

He continued: “When I got up, all hell seemed to have broken loose. Phone wires were down, fallen trees were blocking Cants Lane and fences were smashed or lifted into nearby gardens.

“It was impossible to drive, so I walked several miles, taking notes and snatching a few interviews as I clambered over trees.

“People were in a state of shock, but in the usual British way were mucking in and helping each other.

“I don’t think anyone realised the scale of it all for a few days, because communications were so poor.

“I was the victim of this initial chaos myself as technical and travel problems, in those days we had only landline phones, meant a lot of the copy I went in search of for the newspaper could not be used.

“So over the next few months I used it as the basis of a small book, The Great Gale.”

The book has been popular with people in the county.