Permission granted for new Burgess Hill home

Permission has been granted for a new detached home in Burgess Hill.

It was approved, eight votes to one, by Mid Sussex District Council’s District Planning Committee on Thursday (August 31).

Plans for the new home in Chippendale, Gatehouse Lane, include a detached garage with a new driveway and access.

The council had initially refused the plan but an appeal then found it was acceptable.

Planning officers argued that the district council could not provide a five-year housing supply, and considered the plans ‘achievable’.

Town mayor Jacqui Landriani spoke on behalf of Burgess Hill Town Council and said the plan was ‘harmful’ to the area.

She said: “Some residents are already affected and this will only compound this. It is unbelievable that this application has reached this stage. It should be refused.”

