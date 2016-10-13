Peter receives MBE from Prince William

Schoolteacher Peter Chisholm who was awarded the MBE in the Queen’s 90th Birthday Honours formally received the honour from Prince William at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Peter, who is head of school at Warden Park, Cuckfield, received the honour for services to education, charity fundraising and sport for young people.

Peter later described the investiture as a ‘humbling experience’ but said he was ‘flabberghasted’ that Prince William knew his name and the name of the school at which he taught.

“He asked about my teaching career, which this year reaches 36 years,” added Peter. “It was a very emotional day.”

Peter was accompanied at the ceremony by his wife Sue and sons Ross, Alastair and James.