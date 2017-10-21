PHOTOS: Town centre store reopens after £1m refurb

A popular town centre store has reopened three weeks ahead of schedule.

Work has been completed at the new-look Collingwood Batchellor store in Guildford Road following its £1m refurbishment.

The building has been expanded creating 30 per cent more floor space which is set to host a new range of furniture collections.

Director Tom Collingwood said: “We’re very proud to relaunch the store after what has been a huge upheaval and refurbishment. It’s been a great relief to open three weeks ahead of schedule – just in time to make the most of our Autumn Event – and we’re extremely pleased with the outcome. So far, we’ve had loads of positive comments from customers and look forward to what the rest of the year brings.

“The refurbishment cost £1 million pounds in total and the investment has brought 30% more space, which is being used to launch new furniture collections and to extend our current range.”