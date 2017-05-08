PHOTOS: Village goes quackers as annual Duck Race returns

Hundreds of people waddled down to Storrington over the weekend as the ever-popular Duck Race made its grand return.

Thousands of plastic ducks were let loose in the village as they raced down the stream between Riverside Walk and Library Car Park on Sunday (May 7).

Hundreds enjoyed the Storrington Duck Race over the weekend.

The event was raising funds for the Storrington First School and as well as the annual race there was plenty of entertainment with stalls, fun-fair rides and live music throughout the afternoon.

