PICTURES: Burgess Hill fire- police await CCTV footage to determine cause

The cause of a fire in Burgess Hill has not yet been determined, as police await CCTV footage from the site, police said.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the early hours of the morning after a fire broke out in an external rubbish store behind the Martlets shops.

Firefighters at the scene

It was put out by firefighters before it had started to affect buildings, the fire service confirmed.

A statement from Sussex Police said: “We were informed by the fire service of a fire in rubbish in a service yard at The Martlets shopping centre at just after midnight on Friday, September 30.

“The cause of the fire was not determined and we await any information from CCTV at the site, which has not yet been received.”

