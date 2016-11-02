PICTURES: Burning catering trailer blocks A23

A catering trailer that was on fire blocked a lane on the A23 at Pease Pottage yesterday (November 2).

The blaze blocked a lane on the exit slip road northbound at the M23 junction 11, Highways England tweeted.

The trailer was ‘well alight’, according to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, which was called at 3.53pm.

Two hoses, two breathing gear and one foam were used, a fire service spokesman confirmed.

The driver was unhurt but diesel from the lorry and smoke from the fire spread across the carriageway, Sussex Police confirmed.

Officers waited for Highways England to clear the road and recover the vehicle, the police spokesman added.

Highways England confirmed that the road was open again at 7.34pm.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.