PICTURES: Cardiac Rehab Support fun walk

Miserable weather conditions could not deter walkers raising money for Cardiac Rehab Support West Sussex.

Heart patients, their friends and family stepped out on Saturday for the annual fun walk along Worthing seafront.

Worthing mayor Alex Harman starts the annual fun walk for Cardiac Rehab Support West Sussex. Picture: Stephen Goodger

After a warm-up in blustery conditions by Sea Lane Café in Goring, the walk was started by Worthing mayor Alex Harman.

It had turned wet by the time the walkers reached Worthing Pier and changed direction to head home, walking into the westerly wind.

The charity said it was a truly magnificent effort from all those who took part.

Cardiac Rehab Support West Sussex is a small, Littlehampton-based charity providing support for heart patients and their families in West Sussex. It supports the cardiac rehab department at Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and helps fund activities across the county for those suffering, or recovering from, a cardiac condition.

The warm-up in blustery conditions by Sea Lane Caf� in Goring. Picture: Stephen Goodger

Treasurer Geoff Taylor said: “The annual sponsored fun walk is a major funding event for the charity and we were delighted that this year, the mayor of Worthing was supporting us.”

Visit www.cardiacrehabsupport.org.uk for more information.

The warm-up in blustery conditions by Sea Lane Caf� in Goring. Picture: Stephen Goodger