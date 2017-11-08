PICTURES: Crowds turn out for village’s bonfire night celebrations

Despite rain making an appearance on Saturday, there was a huge turnout at this year’s bonfire night celebrations in Lindfield.

The King Edward Hall was full to capacity and crowds filled the streets and common during the procession, before the skies were lit by a grand firework display.

Picture: Lindfield Bonfire Society

A spokesman for the Lindfield Bonfire Society said: “There was a huge turnout and we hope our collection will reflect this. We thank everyone for many positive comments.

“A huge number of people and organisations made the night possible, and the committee wish to say thank you to everyone.

“In particular: Comber’s Trust, Cottenham’s of Lindfield – Craft Butchers (sponsors for the Guy), The Red Cross, Sussex Police, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, The Rotary Club, Court Meadow RDA, Kangaroos, Lindfield Parish Council, Mid Sussex District Council, SERCO, 6-10 Traffic Management, Etc. Fire Services, Lindfield Art Studio, Trident Explorer Scouts, Lindfield Scouts, The King Edward Hall and Aurora Fireworks.

“We apologise if we have missed anyone, there are so many people that helped make the night happen.”

Picture: Lindfield Bonfire Society

Picture: Beth Mercer Photography