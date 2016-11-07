PICTURES: Flat to go on sale for £1

A Sussex estate agent is putting a flat on auction for £1.

House Buy Fast, which is based in Liverpool Terrace, Worthing, purchased the flat and will be auctioning it with a £1 reserve on November 24.

This property is going on sale for �1 SUS-160711-110359001

The catch? It is in Liverpool, and needs a bit of TLC. According to the estate agent, the property, 10 Crossfield Close, needs refurbishment and is ‘ideal as a starter home or buy to let’.

It is a few miles from Liverpool John Moores University, The Cavern Club – more famously known as the birthplace of The Beatles – and Albert Dock.

The £1 sale was the idea of Jeff Djevdet, from Worthing.

He said they put it on auction because it needed some work, which he estimated would cost £7,000 and £10,000. He hoped that the low starting price would get a first-time buyer on the property ladder.

This property at 10 Crossfield Close in Liverpool is going on sale for �1 by a Worthing estate agent

“We know the problems first-time buyers are suffering with at the moment, so it would be nice if someone could get on the property ladder rather than it going to a professional buyer.”

Jeff said it was impossible to tell what price it would sell for on the day.

“I honestly don’t know. Four thousand? Five thousand? That kind of price sounds crazy in Worthing – I wish we could get that here!”

The auction, held by SDL Graham Penny, will take place at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

This property at 10 Crossfield Close in Liverpool is going on sale for �1 by a Worthing estate agent

If you want to throw your hat in the ring, click here.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

This property at 10 Crossfield Close in Liverpool is going on sale for �1 by a Worthing estate agent

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.