PICTURES: Late night shopping in Steyning

Shoppers from across the area were treated to dancing elves and mince pies at Steyning’s late night shopping event.

On Wednesday, the town centre was filled with shoppers who were entertained by Zoe Peate and her choirs, including her acapella men’s choir, Gary Prior and his wind and brass band and Tom Hunter, also known as Tomfoolery, who entertained children outside the Steyning Bookshop dressed as an elf.

There was also a fairground in the town centre’s car park, and prizes were given for the best-dressed shop window, with entrants following a winter wonderland theme.

The winner was the Oliver Simon King furniture shop, and The Little Sweet Shop came second.

Sara Bowers from Steyning Bookshop is one of the organisers of the late night shopping event.

She made 230 mince pies for the occasion and they were all eaten – an indictor, she said, of how well-attended the event was.

“People came from further afield which is really lovely. It introduces them to Steyning and the shops. They were all really full, and everyone was so welcoming, and that created such a nice atmosphere.”

