PICTURES: Pupils put their art skills to the test at exhibition

Pupils from Blackthorns Community Primary Academy put their art skills to the test at a new exhibition.

Thirty Year 2 children from the school in Lindfield visited the Walking on Water art exhibition in Haywards Heath on Wednesday July 5. The free exhibition is being held at the Methodist Church and United Reformed Church. Nicola Sheldon, who leads the exhibition planning group, said: “The children enjoyed looking at the artworks and taking part in some hands-on art activities. Inspired by the collage Elements of the Holy Communion, one group created their own collages in multi-colours and the other group created nests for a gem to mirror the image of the Dalit Madonna, which shows Mary cradling her baby. They were also asked to pick their favourite artwork.”