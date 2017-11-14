PICTURES: Reality TV star Katie Price takes part in Sussex charity event

Reality TV star Katie Price took part in a ‘spinathon’ at a newly renovated gym on Saturday to raise money for charity.

The Loose Women panellist was at Lanes Health Club in Angmering, to join in with the event which raised awareness and £1,600 for the British Lung Foundation.

The Price family and more than 120 club members and friends took part in the sponsored ‘spin’ on exercise bikes, for four hours in the afternoon, at the Golfers Lane club.

Katie’s mum Amy Price has recently been diagnosed with the incurable lung disease Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) – a condition with no known cause or cure, which is responsible for one in every 100 deaths in the UK.

Amy said: “People need to realise that IPF exists. It took far too long for me to be diagnosed with IPF – five years of going back and forth from the doctors.

“It should have rung a bell that something was wrong. Access to services, treatment and support for IPF patients is inadequate. This needs to change. Referrals must be quicker so patients can get early access to the right treatment and care.”

Katie said: “My mum means the world to us. The news of her diagnosis was a shock, but we are determined to fight IPF together as a family.

“One in five people in the UK are affected by lung disease and millions more are at risk.

“I’m supporting the British Lung Foundation so we can raise much needed funds and awareness, for every single one of them.”

Lanes Health Clubs chief executive Chris Lane said: “It was great to be able to be able to show our care and support for Amy and her family by organising this event to help raise money for such a worthwhile cause. The charity carries out vital research and campaigns, as well as providing support services for people affected by lung disease.”

To make a donation visit The British Lung Foundation website.