PICTURES: Tim Peake’s flying visit

These photographs show pupils from Tim Peake’s former schools getting to meet the astronaut today.

He made a surprise visit to The Novium Museum in Chichester which is currently home to an exhibition charting his space mission.

Tim Peake at the Novium

Tim admitted ‘it’s fantastic to be back here in my home town of Chichester’ and thanked the museum for its ‘absolutely wonderful job’ adding he’s ‘absolutely delighted’ with the exhibit.

During the visit pupils from Westbourne Primary School and Chichester High School took part in a question and answer session with Tim.

A wide variety of questions were said to have included what was the funniest moment in space, what was his favourite button to press, did Brussel sprouts taste any better in space and whether space had good internet access.

The chairman of Chichester District Council, Elizabeth Hamilton thanked Tim for his inspirational words and presented him with a specially made charm of the Chichester Cross to take with him on his return to space - something which it was announced earlier this week

The Mayor of Chichester, Peter Budge also invited Tim back to Chichester in the future to receive Freedom of the City.

