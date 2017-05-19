Planning granted for 55 new homes in Burgess Hill

Full planning permission has been granted for 55 new homes in Burgess Hill.

The plan, which was approved at a Mid Sussex Planning Committee meeting last night (May 18), will see the demolition of The Rosery in Valebridge Road to make way for the homes.

The plan also includes access, parking, cycle parking, refuse and recycling storage and landscaping.

The development by Thakeham Homes falls just outside of Mid Sussex, apart from its access, which was all that needed to be considered by the Mid Sussex Planning Committee last night.

The demolition of The Rosery and 55 new homes had already been approved by Lewes District Council.

Councillor Anthony Watts Williams raised concerns over infrastructure.

He said: “It is no doubt that the access is into Mid Sussex. The residents there will rely on services in Mid Sussex and it will put strain on the infrastructure of Mid Sussex.

“Lewes have approved this application without access. I find this strange, usually we would look at both at the same time.

“We are here to look after our residents of Mid Sussex and not put strain on them.”

Councillor Colin Holden also raised concerns over infrastructure.

He said: “As you come out this particular junction you are going southwards and up the hill. I am very concerned that cars going north are going to be shooting up that hill.”

Councillor Robert Salisbury who chaired the meeting argued that Highways England ‘clearly did not share the concerns’ over infrastructure and had said it was ‘safe’.

Councillor Holden also raised concerns over how long the development would take.

He added: “What concerns me is what ever money we get for this – how long will this take.

“We had to wait five years for the Worlds End Recreation Ground to be improved which fell under Lewes too.”

Councillor Bob Maidstone questioned confidence over the plan.

He said: “We have no guarantee that this is going forward. Have we got confidence that we will have infrastructure money from Lewes?”

Councillor Christopher Hersey had concerns over residents’ complaints.

He said: “My real concern is about complaints and those will come through our district, who is going to take care of these complaints?

“There will no doubt be issues and residents will contact their local councillor and we will be immediately responsible.”

Senior planning officer, Susan Dobberley, responded to councillor Hersey and said complaints would be dealt with by ‘both Lewes District Council and Mid Sussex District Council’.

The application was approved unanimously.

