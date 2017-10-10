Plans for new homes and hospice in village

Reserved matters approval is being sought for 156 new homes, a 24-bed hospice and a community hub in Pease Pottage – part of a major development which could bring 600 new houses to the village.

If plans get the green light it would help St Catherine’s Hospice expand after five acres of land to the east of Brighton Road were donated to the hospice by family business owner Bill Bridges, from Horsham.

The hospice is working with developer Thakeham.

Reserved matters approval will be considered at a Mid Sussex District Planning Committee meeting on Friday (October 13), and is pursuant to outline planning permission (DM/15/4711) issued via a decision notice dated November 28, 2016.

Outline consent dealt with access issues. The matters for consideration as part of the proposal on Friday will relate to the layout, appearance, scale and landscaping of the development.

