Plans submitted for ‘first phase’ of Northern Arc development

Developers have submitted an outline planning application labelled the ‘first phase’ of a major development in Burgess Hill.

Rydon Homes has put forward plans to create up to 130 new homes along with public open space, recreation areas, play areas and associated infrastructure on land south of Freek’s Farm, in Freeks Lane.

The Northern Arc strategic site. Photo courtesy of Rydon Homes via the Mid Sussex District Council website.

The company said the build would be the first phase of the Northern Arc East development, which is part of a bigger scheme aiming to bring up to 3,500 homes to the town.

The Northern Arc strategic site stretches from land near Goddards Green Water Treatment Works (WTW) in the west, to the edge of the Bedelands Nature Reserve in the east.

It has been identified as an area for development in the emerging Mid Sussex District plan, which is due to be finalised later this year.

Rydon Homes say in its design access statement this first phase covers 4.99ha of land on the South East corner of the Northern Arc.

Access would be created from Maple Drive on land which is currently home to the area’s play area.

Developers say the play area would be relocated within the new development as part of a new play provision for toddlers through to teenagers.

