Plans to rally troops for remembrance parade next year

The Royal British Legion (RBL) says it hopes to rally the troops to restore a remembrance parade to Lindfield next year.

Lindfield RBL cancelled its remembrance parade this year over safety fears and lack of volunteers.

A service in All Saints Church is still being held on Sunday.

People are welcome to the service and due to limited space, the branch requests people to be seated inside the church by 2.45pm.

A spokesman for RBL said: “We’ve spoken with the branch, and unfortunately they do feel it’s too late to rally the troops this year, but confirmed the issue is the number of volunteers and slight concern about abuse received from local drivers in the past.

“We want to work with them and the Middy early next year to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

“We want to help provide content for a campaign to recruit volunteers to ensure the parade does go ahead.”