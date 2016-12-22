Plenty of pants to be given to homeless

A church in Burgess Hill has been collecting men’s pants for the homeless this Christmas.

St Andrew’s Church, in Junction Road, has requested unused pants for homeless clients who are offered food, clean clothing and a range of support services during the winter season by Antifreeze, an initiative by the charity, Off The Fence.

The charity, which is based in Hove, works throughout the year with those facing homelessness, women in crisis and young people in Brighton and Hove.

“Pants have started coming in and the first batch have left the church and are on their way,” said vicar Revd Dr Andy Angel.

He added: “Plenty have expressed support and I have been asked whether boxer shorts are ok and the answer is yes!

“I have even received a parcel with three packs of pants. So people are getting on board and we are incredibly grateful, as I am sure project Antifreeze and the guys who get them will be.”

Burgess Hill Girls school has also been collecting pants for the church.

Pants can be dropped off to the church between 9am to 12 noon, Monday to Friday.

