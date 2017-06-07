‘Plenty’ still to enjoy at Summer Festival

There is still ‘plenty’ to enjoy at the Burgess Hill Summer Festival, the council has said.

After a week of activities the festival is now in its final few days.

Children enjoying the wildlife event at last year's festival. Picture: Steve Robards

Tomorrow (June 8) will see two top crime fiction writers, William Shaw and PD Viner and best-selling true crime writer and former chief superintendent, Graham Bartlett at Writing a Murderer, for a discussion on how they get into the heads of the bad guys and describe the horror.

The event is being held at Burgess Hill Library at 7pm.

Tickets cost £4 including refreshments.

There will also be a Photography Exhibition tomorrow, Friday and Saturday, which will feature photographs by members of Creon Camera Club in Bordeaux.

The exhibition is being held at the Market Place Shopping Centre from 9am until 5pm each day.

On Friday evening, guests can give flamenco dancing a try.

Tutor Josefa Figuera and some of her students will be giving a demonstration of flamenco dance moves.

On Saturday, a leisurely festival walk will be led by Mid Sussex Ramblers at 10.30am while the more energetic can try a free Tennis Taster session at St John’s Park from 10am.

The popular Party in the Park also returns to St John’s Park on Saturday, from 12 noon until 8pm, for a free afternoon of live rock, pop and brit pop.

On Sunday there will be free fun for all the family at the Summer Fayre in St John’s Park, from 11am until 4pm, with fairground rides, bouncy castles, miniature train rides, stalls, entertainment and much more.

The festival will finish with ‘a barrel of laughs’ at The Woolpack Comedy Club, with two top comedians hosted by TV presenter Miles Crawford, at 7.30pm.

To see the full programme visit www.burgesshill.gov.uk/Summerfestival.

Tickets are available from Martlets Hall and the Help Point.

