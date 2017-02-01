Plot for Muslim burials is agreed

A designated area for Muslim burials in Burgess Hill was agreed by councillors at a meeting on Monday evening (January 30).

The Muslim community approached Burgess Hill Town Council to ask for a ‘specific plot’ to be set aside for Muslim burials as their religion does not allow for members of the Muslim faith to be buried alongside people of other faiths.

Andrew Barrett-Miles, leader of the council, said: “We agreed to go ahead and have a designated spot for the Muslim population in Burgess Hill, who have been in the town for the past 50 years and they are highly pleased with the result.

“However, they will follow the same rules and be charged the same rates as other users of the burial ground. Everyone plays to the same rules – and we will now be exploring what is needed to do for this designated burial spot.”

The council also agreed for burials of any religion to take place on Saturdays, as there was discussion over Muslims preferring to be buried as soon as possible.

Graves within the demarcated area will be oriented in a different direction to the other graves.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.midsussextimes.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/midsussextimes

3) Follow us on Twitter @midsussex_times

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Mid Sussex Times - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.