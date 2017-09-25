Police appeal after walker goes missing near Pyecombe

Police are concerned for an experienced walker who may have become lost on the Downs.

Michael Wood, 67, had been out walking with his wife between Steyning and Pyecombe on Sunday (September 24), police said.

Near to the Plough Inn at Pyecombe, at around 5.30pm, she found he had not kept up with her and she could not find him, according to a police spokesman.

He was last seen as the South Downs Way crosses the A23, police said.

The couple are visiting Sussex from Canada and Michael does not know the area.

Police describe Michael as white, wearing a red and black rain coat and a green tweed flat cap.

He is fit and an experienced walker, the spokesman added.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information which might help, please contact police immediately calling 999 in an emergency or online quoting serial 1264 of 24/09.