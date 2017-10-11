Police appeal over man who died in Scotland

Police Scotland are appealing for the public’s help as part of their efforts to trace the family of a 27-year-old man who spent time in Sussex before he died in Scotland.

Eduardo Silda’s body was found in a wooded area in Roslin, Midlothian, on December 9 last year.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Eduardo, or Edvardhs, was white, 5ft 3in, of stocky build, and is believed to have originally been from either Spain or Portugal.

When he died, he was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a black T-shirt, a blue and white cardigan and black trainers.

He had three lighters, cigarette papers and a Ventolin inhaler in his possession.

He is known to have spent time in Sussex in August 2016.

Detective Sergeant Ian Campbell of Police Scotland’s Lothians and Scottish Borders Division said: “Since Mr Silda’s death we’ve been conducting enquiries across the UK and liaising with our colleagues in international agencies as part of our efforts to trace his family.

“We’re now appealing for the public’s help to identify Mr Silda’s next of kin and would urge anyone who recognises him, or has any information which may be relevant to our enquiries, to contact us.”

Anyone with information who is calling from the UK can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0686 of 09/12/16 or online here.

Anyone outside the UK can contact Police Scotland on +44 (0)1786 289070.