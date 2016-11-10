Police concern for missing girl

Police are concerned for teenager Alicia Bettsworth who has gone missing.

According to police, the 17-year-old from Burgess Hill was last seen at midnight on Tuesday, November 8 at the YMCA in the town.

Police believed she was feeling unwell and wanted to go to hospital. She may be in the Crawley area.

She is white, 5’ 5”, slim, with brown shoulder length hair worn in a top knot. She has brown eyes and has a stud tongue piercing and a tattoo on her wrist, police said.

PC Kala Notton said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Alicia. If you have seen her or have any information about her please contact us.”

Email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting serial 1578 of 08/11. If Alicia is in danger or in need of urgent medical attention phone 999.

