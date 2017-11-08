Police helicopter called after vehicle fails to stop

A police helicopter along with a police dog unit was called to Hassocks after a vehicle failed to stop.

The National Police Air Service Redhill said it attended the incident at about 3.15pm today (November 8).

Officers said the vehicle crashed just before the helicopter arrived and the occupants made off towards a wooded area.

On Twitter a spokesman said: “When you have @sspoldogsection, the pursuing officers and us close behind there is only going to be one outcome. One in custody.”